STEELE
Margaret Joyce
Passed away peacefully at Feros Village, Bangalow. Beloved Wife of Arthur (dec) and Harry (dec). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Ian & Melinda, Leanne & John and Kay. Adored Grandmother of Eirwen & Sean, Laura, Emma, Sophie & Hayden, Fergus & Indigo. Caring Aunt and great friend of many.
"Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of you are ours to keep"
Family and Friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Norton Street, Ballina on SATURDAY (Jan 5, 2019) commencing at 10am.
BALLINA 6686 7036
