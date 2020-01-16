Home

Guardian Funerals
74 Kalinga Street
West Ballina, New South Wales 2478
(02) 6686 7036
MARGARET STEELE


1932 - 2018
MARGARET STEELE In Memoriam
STEELE
Margaret Joyce

Passed away peacefully at Feros Village, Bangalow. Beloved Wife of Arthur (dec) and Harry (dec). Dearly loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Ian & Melinda, Leanne & John and Kay. Adored Grandmother of Eirwen & Sean, Laura, Emma, Sophie & Hayden, Fergus & Indigo. Caring Aunt and great friend of many.

"Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of you are ours to keep"

Family and Friends are invited to attend Margaret's Funeral Service to be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Norton Street, Ballina on SATURDAY (Jan 5, 2019) commencing at 10am.

BALLINA 6686 7036
Published in White Lady Funerals from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
