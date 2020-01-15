Home

David Lloyd Funerals
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
Tracy Joy PENGLAZE

Tracy Joy PENGLAZE Notice
PENGLAZE Tracy Joy Passed away

peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

10th January 2020

Late of Thornton

Aged 57 Years

Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brendan and Cveta, Mitchell and Mindy, Joshua and Erin, Georgia and Jake. Adored nan of Chloe, Meia, Zoe, Lilly and Kyrah. Sadly missed by her beloved dog Whoopi.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of TRACY's life this MONDAY 20th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 10am.



Published in White Lady Funerals from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
