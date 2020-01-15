|
|
PENGLAZE Tracy Joy Passed away
peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
10th January 2020
Late of Thornton
Aged 57 Years
Dearly loved wife of David. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brendan and Cveta, Mitchell and Mindy, Joshua and Erin, Georgia and Jake. Adored nan of Chloe, Meia, Zoe, Lilly and Kyrah. Sadly missed by her beloved dog Whoopi.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of TRACY's life this MONDAY 20th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 10am.
Published in White Lady Funerals from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020