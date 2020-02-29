|
CARTLEDGE (Eason) Hilda Joyce "Annie" 20/11/1929 - 27/02/2020 Loved wife of Cecil (Dooka) (dec). Beloved mother of Susan and Frank. Nana to Megan and Nathan, great Nana to Mary, Hugh and Theo. Nana to Paul and Yumi, great Nana to Annie. Nana to Liam and Jess, great Nana to Primrose and Marigold. Nana to Erin and Aaron. Beloved mother to Greg and Carol. Nana to Melina, Sheree, Molly, Tammy and Cassandra. Dear friend of Kerry. Beloved mother of Terry and Suzie. Nana to Steve and Lauren, great Nana to Noah and Ella. Nana to Laura and Ryan. Beloved mother of Bryan and Kathy. Nana to Jack and Alyce. Beloved mother of Pam and Noel. Nana to Eliesha and Joel. Nana to Bryce and Priyanka, great Nana to Zayne. Nana to Taryn, Simon and Daina. Beloved mother of Andrew and Lee. Nana to Nick, Kaitlyn and Jake. Beloved mother of Chris and Sue. Nana to Cleo, Ned, Jarvis and Jazmyn. Beloved mother of Gabrielle and Russell. Nana to Lucy and Ned, great Nana to Bobbi and Vada. Nana to Bonnie and Brad, great Nana to Paddy and Pip. Nana to Alex and Nicola. The pain we feel from losing you, will never go away. But knowing you are in our hearts, will help us through each day. When you were here, we always felt, that nothing could go wrong. But you're still our inspiration and your memory keeps us strong. And though our hearts are heavy, they're also full of love. And that's enough to comfort us, while you're in heaven above.
Published in White Lady Funerals from Feb. 29 to Mar. 15, 2020