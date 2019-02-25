NORTH SMITHFIELD - Adele A. Majewski, 93 of Rhodes Ave., formerly of Greene St. Woonsocket, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence with her family by her side.

Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Stolasz) Majewski.

Adele worked as a Payroll Supervisor for Woonsocket Hospital and Landmark Medical Center for 45 years prior to retiring.

She enjoyed shopping and going out for dinner. Adele loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by her two nieces, Lori Cantu of Florence, AL, Janice Rigby and her husband Lee of Attleboro, MA. Two great nieces, Kristen Gravel of Worcester, MA. and Aimee Boulet of Woonsocket. Three great great nieces and great great nephews.

She was the sister of the late Edward Majewski, and Frances Desrosiers.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Stanislaus Kosta Church 188 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Farm St. Blackstone, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Thursday morning from 9 -10 AM.

sdipardomcfh.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary