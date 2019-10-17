|
|
BLACKSTONE - Adrien R. "Joe" Palardy, 86, of Blackstone, formerly of Woonsocket, died Monday October 14, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Lorraine M. (Dutremble) Palardy. They were married on August 21, 1954 at St. John's Church in Slatersville. This past August Joe and Lorraine celebrated 65 years together.
Born in Albion he was a son of the late Lionel and Odile (Demuth) Palardy. He was a graduate of Assumption High School in Worcester. He resided in Woonsocket for many years before moving to Blackstone in 1998.
Mr. Palardy served in the United States Army during the Korean War including serving with the Adjutant General's Corps at Fort Dix.
Joe was employed at Draper Corp. for over 25 years and later worked for Engineering Plastics Inc. in Westborough before retiring. While at Draper Joe served as local union president.
Joe was member of the St. Joseph Veterans Association and the Woonsocket Health and Racquet Club. He enjoyed watching sports with family. Joe enjoyed taking a number of trips to the "Sunshine State" of Florida.
Oftentimes Joe could be found helping others including getting someone to and from appointments. As quiet, kind, thoughtful and unassuming gentleman Joe was sought after by a number of people for his sage advice.
Family was the center of Joe's life. If you include the time he and Lorraine dated before they got married that comes out to 70 years! His love for his family knew no bounds and he was thrilled to be a grandfather and great- grandfather.
In addition to his wife Joe is survived by two sons Michael Palardy and wife Jeannette and Ronald Palardy and wife Michelle, and one daughter Donna Gagnon and husband Joseph all of Woonsocket. He was the brother of Ambrose Palardy, Therese Lafleur and Susan Cote and the late Francis and Emile Palardy and Carmel Haggerty. He is also survived by his grandchildren Lela, Joshua, Matthew, Keith and Pamela and great-grandchildren Jordan, Marissa, Aaron, Madelyn, Nolan, Quinn and Adrien and many nieces and nephews and their families.
His funeral will be Monday at 9:00 am from the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA. 02284 or www.dana-farber.org.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 18, 2019