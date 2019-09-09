|
BLACKSTONE - Alan M. Stearns, 64, of Blackstone, MA passed away on September 7, 2019. He is the beloved husband of the late Debra C. (Barrette) Stearns and the loving father of Jesse Stearns and his wife, Jennifer of Blackstone. He is the son of Patricia (Shahtay) Stearns of Bellingham and the late Walter Stearns.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 10:00AM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, Mechanic St., Bellingham. Visiting hours are on Wednesday, September 11th from 5PM to 8PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 10, 2019