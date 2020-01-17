|
NEWBURY, VT - Alan Morrison, 80, of Bowen Road in Newbury, VT went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ Monday, January 13, 2020.
He was born February 10, 1939 in Woonsocket, RI the son of Herman G. Morrison and Lois Margaret (Moody) Morrison.
Mr. Morrison is a 1964 graduate of Rhode Island College. On December 24, 1966 he married Carolyn Horvath. They made their home in Vermont.
Mr. Morrison worked on the construction of Hopkins Center at Dartmouth College, on several large construction projects in Vermont, and for more than 30 years as a design/engineer in Vermont.
Survivors include his wife, two sons, Eric Morrison of Waits River, VT and Kirk Morrison and his wife, Kimberly (Stockwell) Morrison of Newbury, VT, three granddaughters, two great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers, Richard Morrison, Burton B. Morrison and H. George Morrison Jr.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 am in the Topsham United Presbyterian Church in East Topsham, VT. Donations in Mr. Morrison's memory may be made to the cancer .
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 18, 2020