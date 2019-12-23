Home

Alannah Rae Plasse Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Alannah Rae Plasse, 20, of Woonsocket, passed away on December 18, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, Ali wasthe beloved daughter of Andre and Kathleen (Yarush) Plasse.
She attended Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School and Woonsocket High School. Alannah was known for her love of music, the holiday season, and her spontaneity. Ali was an energetic, compassionate, and free-spirited young woman. Her beautiful smile and contagious laugh brightened every room she entered.
In addition to her parents she leaves her sister Briannah Plasse, her brother, Joshua Plasse and his partner Caitlin Coulter (Norton, MA), her paternal grandmother Yvette Plasse, and maternal grandmother Jeanne Menard, all of Woonsocket. We take comfort in knowing that Alannah is now hand-in-hand with her great-aunt and best friend, the late Lucille Dusablon.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St. Woonsocket, from 4-7 PM. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Dec. 24, 2019
