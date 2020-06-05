WOONSOCKET - Albert C. DeSerres, 72, of Rodman St., Woonsocket, died June 5, 2020 in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Lucien and Emma (Billiet) DeSerres.
Mr. DeSerres was a proud graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy, class of 1965, and received his Bachelor's in Education from the University of Maine, where he was a member of the KMA Fraternity. Albert taught 7th grade Life Sciences at the Woonsocket Middle School, where he enjoyed joking with his students before retiring in 1999. He worked at and was a member of the Par-X Club, Woonsocket, was an avid golfer, and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. Albert was a friend of everyone he met and had brownies for every occasion.
He is survived by his son, Alan DeSerres and his wife Sandra of Surf City, NC; his daughter, Kristine Peloquin and her husband Christian of Woonsocket; and three grandchildren, Christian Ferreira, and Jonah and Julianna DeSerres.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI 02895 or to the American Lung Association, 260 W. Exchange St., Providence, RI 02903.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.