NEEDHAM, MA - Albert Fener, age 98, formerly of Woonsocket RI and Blackstone MA, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Briarwood Nursing Home in Needham, MA.

Mr. Fener is survived by his children: Alan Fener of Columbia, Maryland; Janice Saraidarian of North Smithfield, Rhode Island; Diane Fener of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Ethan Fener of Needham, MA, and their families.

Born in the Bronx, NYC, youngest of four sons to the late Frank and Esther (Weiss) Fener, he enlisted in the Army at the outset of World War II and served in the United States as a signalman transmitting communications.

After his service, he moved to Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to work in the clothing manufacturing business at Jacob Finkelstein and Sons on Singleton Street until that company closed.

Mr. Fener was a lifelong member of Congregation B'Nai Israel.

He was married for thirty years to Ann Ansell Fener, who taught at Woonsocket High School, and subsequently married to Lillian LaDouceur of Millville.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM in the B'Nai Israel Synagogue, 224 Prospect Street in Woonsocket, R.I. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with burial to follow at the congregation's cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chevra Kadisha and the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

No gifts should be made to the family but donations in memory of Mr. Fener may be made to B'Nai Israel Synagogue for the support of that community.

