BLACKSTONE - Albert P. Atstupenas, 96, of Blackstone, MA passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Albert was born on May 6, 1922 to the late Paul and Margaret Atstupenas. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances (Lizotte) Atstupenas. Albert loved his family and friends and was always willing to help. He loved automobiles and could always be found under the hood, tinkering around. Albert was a hard, dedicated worker and was employed in the construction business for most of his life. He held a great admiration for the United States military and all service members. Albert's favorite being the United States Marines.

Albert is survived by his brother Alphonse Atspins of Connecticut and sister Lillian Gordon of Ohio. Albert is survived by 12 children: Robin Gosselin (Michael) of Maine, Ross Atstupenas (Barbara) of Blackstone, Richard Atstupenas (Debbie) of Pennsylvania, Laura Snell (Bruce) of Northbridge, Jeff Osgood (Mary) of Woonsocket, RI, Sheri Osgood Lemay of Manville, RI, Russell Atstupenas (Karen) of Blackstone, Andrea (Sue) Meyers of Woonsocket, RI, Bruce Osgood of California, Robert Atstupenas (Barbara) of Harrisville, RI, Ronda Rielly (Charlie) of Narragansett, RI and Rodney Simonini of Cumberland, RI. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Albert is pre-deceased by his oldest brother, John Atspins of Lawrence, MA and sister Pauline Robertson of Auburn, ME.

Per Albert's request, there will no services.

