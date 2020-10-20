1/1
Albert P. Valliere, Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Albert P. Valliere, Jr., 74, of North Smithfield, died October 18, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Paula Smith Valliere, to whom he was married for 50 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Celia (Petrin) Valliere.

Albert was the President and CEO of Nationwide Construction and was regularly recognized for his outstanding leadership, his considerable contributions to his community and his commitment to "Do well by doing good."

Albert was a rockstar triathlete who once biked 200 miles in a day and was always first out of the water in his age group. When asked how he was doing, he always answered "Best shape of my life." And it was always true.

Albert was a very funny man and a generous laugher. He wanted, always, for you to feel comfortable and welcome around him. He loved fiercely and was fiercely loved.

Along with his wife, Paula, he is survived by two daughters, Nicole and Vanessa Valliere; his dear nephew, Victor Valliere; his brother, Paul Valliere; two sisters, Pauline Valliere and Cecelia Florentz; as well as Jackson and Sydney Valliere, the two grandchildren that brought him astounding joy.

Visitation will be held, Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 - 4pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. All other services will be private. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Recycle-A-Bike, 1911 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909, or online at https://www.recycleabike.org/#donate.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved