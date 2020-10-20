NORTH SMITHFIELD - Albert P. Valliere, Jr., 74, of North Smithfield, died October 18, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Paula Smith Valliere, to whom he was married for 50 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Albert and Celia (Petrin) Valliere.
Albert was the President and CEO of Nationwide Construction and was regularly recognized for his outstanding leadership, his considerable contributions to his community and his commitment to "Do well by doing good."
Albert was a rockstar triathlete who once biked 200 miles in a day and was always first out of the water in his age group. When asked how he was doing, he always answered "Best shape of my life." And it was always true.
Albert was a very funny man and a generous laugher. He wanted, always, for you to feel comfortable and welcome around him. He loved fiercely and was fiercely loved.
Along with his wife, Paula, he is survived by two daughters, Nicole and Vanessa Valliere; his dear nephew, Victor Valliere; his brother, Paul Valliere; two sisters, Pauline Valliere and Cecelia Florentz; as well as Jackson and Sydney Valliere, the two grandchildren that brought him astounding joy.
Visitation will be held, Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1 - 4pm in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. All other services will be private. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Recycle-A-Bike, 1911 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909, or online at https://www.recycleabike.org/#donate.www.holtfuneralhome.com