BURRILLVILLE - Aldea Delphine (Dufresne) Boucher, 94, passed away peacefully and went to be with God at Bayberry Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation under Hospice Care in Pascoag, RI on November 23, 2020. She was the wife of her late divorced husband Alfred L. Boucher Sr who died in 1997. Born October 31, 1926 in Smithfield, RI, Aldea was the daughter of the late Emile and Eva M. (Jolin) Dufresne. On March 22, 1943, she married Alfred L. Boucher Sr. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Harrisville, RI.
Aldea attended Smithfield Grammar School & Burrillville High School. She worked her adult career as a Textile Mill Spinner in facilities located in Forestdale, RI, Woonsocket, RI, Ballouville, CT, Putnam, CT, & East Killingly, CT.
Aldea was known for her personal qualities of energetic, compassionate, sociable, and dedicative. She liked to play cards, Bingo, (especially at the VFW in Putnam), do gardening, read books, & enjoyed helping with cooking for family get-togethers. She was at her happiest when spending time with family and friends and doing for others.
Aldea helped in delivering Meals-on-Wheels to seniors and did volunteering at Bayberry Commons Nursing Home, Chepachet, RI; Westview Health Care Center, East Killingly, CT; & Matulaitis Nursing Home, Putnam, CT. She was a member of the Saint Eugene's Catholic Church in Chepachet, RI. Aldea was a life member of the Albert J. Breault VFW Auxiliary Post 1523 located in Putnam, CT.
She is survived by two sons and their spouses and a daughter and her spouse: Alfred L. Boucher Jr. and Diana, of Dade City, FL; David A. Boucher and Patricia of Putnam, CT; and Carol A. (Boucher) Gleason; longtime partner Ronald Grace of Putnam, CT; and a stepson Jack Young and spouse Grace. Ten Grandchildren & 14 Great-Grandchildren.
Brown Funeral Homes, Inc. of Oakland, RI, will be handling the funeral arrangements. There will not be any calling hours. Following her cremation, a scheduled graveside service for family and friends will be announced, contingent on Covid conditions. The services will be conducted at the Saint Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Pascoag, RI at burial site of her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
