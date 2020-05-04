Aldor A. Beauchemin
MANVILLE - Aldor A. Beauchemin 85, of Lincoln, formerly of Cumberland, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Roger Williams Hospital of COVID19. He was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Henri and Laura ((Lessard) Beauchemin. Al was a machinist for the Dennison Corporation for over twenty years until his retirement. He had previously worked in several textile mills in the Woonsocket area. Al was an avid bowler and tennis player.

He was a loving father and is survived by three sons, Michael Beauchemin and his wife Julie, Eric Beauchemin and his wife Lori and David J. Beauchemin all originally form Woonsocket. He also leaves a sister Annee Shirley and her husband Richard of Woonsocket, four grandchildren, Alec, Deegan, Lainie and Aidan. and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Robert Bobby Beauchemin, and siblings, Herve, Lucien, Emile, Armand, Alfred, Andre, and Blanche Beauchemin, and Alice Boucher.

Al will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all who have cared for him in recent years; the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Cumberland, the staff at The Lighthouse in Lincoln and the doctors, nurses, and hospice care at Roger Williams Hospital who so lovingly cared for him during his final days. As a family it was difficult to not be by his side due to COVID19, but it is a comfort to know that all who were with him sincerely treated him as their own.

A private service and burial will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 4 to May 12, 2020.
