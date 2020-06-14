FEDERAL WAY, WA - Alexander (Sandy) Martin III, 84, of Federal Way, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020.
Sandy is survived by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchild and sister.
Please see http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=AlexanderMartin&lc=2853&pid=196301896&mid=9187153 for the full obit.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 14 to Jun. 28, 2020.