Alfred "Chick" Canesi
BELLINGHAM - Alfred "Chick" Canesi, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 60 years of the late Helen A. (Keefe) Canesi. He is the loving father of Donna Canesi, Thomas Canesi, Chuck Canesi and his wife, Libby, all of Bellingham, MA; Michael Canesi and his wife, Liz and Bill Canesi and his wife, Maureen all of Franklin, MA and Julie Harrington and her husband, Jack of Attleboro, MA.

Funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22nd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at the Center Cemetery, Mechanic St., Bellingham. There are no visiting hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
