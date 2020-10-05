MILFORD, MA - Mr. Alfred D. "Fred" DellaRovere, of Milford passed peacefully last Friday surrounded by his family. He was born in Blackstone MA, born to parents Donato and Lucy (DePardo) DellaRovere. He lived with his wife Jennie, of seventy-three years, in Milford. He is survived by his wife and two sons Alfred and Dennis.
His funeral will be held Tuesday (October 6th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held Tuesday (October 6th) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
