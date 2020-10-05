1/
Alfred D. "Fred" DellaRovere
MILFORD, MA - Mr. Alfred D. "Fred" DellaRovere, of Milford passed peacefully last Friday surrounded by his family. He was born in Blackstone MA, born to parents Donato and Lucy (DePardo) DellaRovere. He lived with his wife Jennie, of seventy-three years, in Milford. He is survived by his wife and two sons Alfred and Dennis.

His funeral will be held Tuesday (October 6th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held Tuesday (October 6th) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
October 5, 2020
DELLAROVERE FAMILY,
I REMEMBER HIM FROM BOY SCOUTS.A GREAT MAN AND DAD. HE WAS THE BEST.
JACK LYNCH
Friend
