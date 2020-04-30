|
|
WOONSOCKET - Alfred E "Ted" Tavernier, Jr. 81, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020. A graduate of the Woonsocket High School and Bryant College, he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna Maria "Mary" DalLago Tavernier.
Ted and his wife Andrea reopened his parents' former business, The Bocce Club, in June of 1970, reintroducing his mothers' signature chicken dinner and what is now popularly known throughout Northern Rhode Island as "family style chicken". The restaurant became a Rhode Island landmark and a part of the fabric of Northern Rhode Island's cuisine and culture. Ted was a tireless and consummate professional. He deeply valued his hardworking and dedicated staff as well as his longstanding patrons. He attributed his success to both. Ted later opened a sister restaurant in Plainville, MA, Theodore's Landing. Ted was an avid and wellrespected golfer, a three-time club champ at Pawtucket Country Club, and the 1997 State Senior Amateur Champion.
Ted is survived by his four children: Stephen and Scott Tavernier, both of Woonsocket, his daughter Lisa Tavernier Seely of Saugus, MA, and Lynn Tavernier McCall of Saunderstown, RI, his wife of twenty- five years, Andrea (Thompson) Tavernier, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate his life will be announced and held at a later date. To send condolences please visit
www.fournierandfournier.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 1, 2020