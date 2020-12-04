WOONSOCKET - Alice A. (Laban) Krasowski, 98, from Woonsocket, died December 2, 2020 in The Friendly Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her family was unable to be with her, but she passed peacefully with her Friendly Home family by her side. She was the wife of the late Bernard J. Krasowski. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Haffiss and Amelia (Hashway) Laban.
Alice worked as a CNA for Zambarano Memorial Hospital, Burrillville, for many years. After her retirement, she worked part time at The Friendly Home. She also previously worked at Woonsocket Worsted Company, and Bonte Spinning. Alice was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, Woonsocket.
She leaves her children, Bernard G. Krasowski and his wife, Linda, of El Paso, TX, Donald J. Krasowski and his wife, Arlene, of Warwick and Donna M. Trinque and her husband, Dennis, of Forestdale. Family meant the world to her and her most cherished blessings from God were her four grandchildren, Bernard G. Krasowski, Jr., Jessica Phaneuf, Marissa Ruff and Karina Trinque and six great grandchildren, Lilli, Eva, Charlotte, Joseph, Liam, and Silas. She also has several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, George, Nancy and Florence Laban, Adele Lanctot, Julie Donato, Mary Macuga, Beatrice Lofty and Margie Novak.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket, or may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/35456938
Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone or may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/65416902
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly Home Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket.www.holtfuneralhome.com