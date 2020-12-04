1/1
Alice A. Krasowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Alice A. (Laban) Krasowski, 98, from Woonsocket, died December 2, 2020 in The Friendly Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, her family was unable to be with her, but she passed peacefully with her Friendly Home family by her side. She was the wife of the late Bernard J. Krasowski. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Haffiss and Amelia (Hashway) Laban.

Alice worked as a CNA for Zambarano Memorial Hospital, Burrillville, for many years. After her retirement, she worked part time at The Friendly Home. She also previously worked at Woonsocket Worsted Company, and Bonte Spinning. Alice was a communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, Woonsocket.

She leaves her children, Bernard G. Krasowski and his wife, Linda, of El Paso, TX, Donald J. Krasowski and his wife, Arlene, of Warwick and Donna M. Trinque and her husband, Dennis, of Forestdale. Family meant the world to her and her most cherished blessings from God were her four grandchildren, Bernard G. Krasowski, Jr., Jessica Phaneuf, Marissa Ruff and Karina Trinque and six great grandchildren, Lilli, Eva, Charlotte, Joseph, Liam, and Silas. She also has several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, George, Nancy and Florence Laban, Adele Lanctot, Julie Donato, Mary Macuga, Beatrice Lofty and Margie Novak.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket, or may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/35456938 Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone or may be viewed live at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/65416902 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friendly Home Activities Fund, 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved