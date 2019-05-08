WOONSOCKET - Alice B. Aguiar, 96, a resident of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on May 7, 2019, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family.

She was the wife of the late Manuel C. Aguiar. Born in Uxbridge, MA a daughter of the late Wilfred & Jennie (Bealieux) Bourassa.

Alice retired from the Tupperware Co. where she worked for many years. She also worked in area textiles. She was a Eucharistic Minister and long time Communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Millville, MA. Alice was an associate member of the V.F.W. Post in Forestdale where she and her son managed a pitch league for many years. She was also a member of the Holy Ghost Society in North Smithfield and enjoyed playing cards and doing her puzzles. In her later years she became an avid painter.

She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Tellier; 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and two sisters, Jeannette George and Doris Renaud.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert Aguiar and John Aguiar, a brother, Walter Bourassa.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at 9 am from the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. John's Church, Church St. Slatersville. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the mass from 9 am until 10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Holy Ghost Society, PO Box 33, Forestdale, RI 02824.

