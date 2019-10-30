|
WOONSOCKET - Alice (Denoncourt) Bousquet 91, formerly of Roland St. died Tuesday October 29, 2019 in the Ballou Home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Edgar Bousquet.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Frank Denoncourt and Veronique (Bastein) Leroy.
Alice was a Homemaker. She enjoyed caring for her family, babies, and reading.
She is survived by her four daughters, Florence Forcier, of ME, Lilliane Bousquet and her companion Joe Dowdy of Woonsocket, Lucille Bousquet and her companion Dick Turcotte of ME, and Paulette Blagburn and her husband Charles of CT. Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was also the sister to the late Delia Kusiak, Dorothy Sousa, Florence Gaulin, Randolph Leroy, and Oriance Denoncourt.
Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are on Friday, Nov.1, 2019 from 5-7 PM. sdipardomcfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 31, 2019