Alice J. Brien
CUMBERLAND - Alice J. Brien, 80, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully, August 17, 2020. Born in Blackstone, MA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Therrien) Pellerin. Alice had worked in the food industry as a chef for many years before retiring.

She is survived by her children, Laurie Hroszowy, Ronald Brien, and Denise Rousseau, her brothers, Richard and Joseph Pellerin, her sister, Linda Carroll, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Peter Pellerin.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, August 29th at 10 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 25 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Joan of Arc Church
August 25, 2020
Had a lot of fun times with Alice at the Cumb. senior center and here at Chimney Hill. She will surely be missed.
Carolyn Garvin
Friend
