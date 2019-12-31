|
|
CUMBERLAND - Alice Leclerc, 95, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side December 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Normand Leclerc. Born in North Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Emile and Olive (Gallant) LeBlanc. Alice was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
She is survived by her children, Rene Leclerc, David Leclerc, Susan Leclerc-Madlala, George Leclerc, Leanne Mokri, Paul Leclerc, and Daniel Leclerc, with whom she made her home, her sister, Jeanne LeBlanc, seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Joseph Hector LeBlanc, George LeBlanc, Florence Vallett, Albert LeBlanc, Raymond LeBlanc, Paul LeBlanc, and Rene LeBlanc.
The funeral will be held Saturday at 8 AM from the ONeill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4-7 PM in the ONeill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels, 70 Bath Street, Providence, RI, 02908, in memory of Alice, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 2, 2020