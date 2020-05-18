LINCOLN - Alice M. (Camara) Crooks, 91, of Sherman Avenue, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Friendly Home, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of the late Lemuel J. Crooks.



Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Bento and Alice (Dantford) Camara, she had lived in Lincoln for over sixty years. Alice was a legal secretary for Governor Christopher Del Sesto and for Boys Scouts of America leader Harold Williams. Alice also worked for Union Bank before retiring. She also volunteered her time as a polling clerk for the Town of Lincoln Board of Canvassers, and as a clerk for the Lime Rock Fire District.



She enjoyed playing the piano and studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music. She loved gardening and the serenity it brought her; however, her most cherished times were those spent with family. She devoted her life to loving and caring for family, friends, and anyone in need. Picnics at Sakonnet Point with her husband and trips throughout New England were especially enjoyed by Alice. Her grandson, Logan, was her pride and joy.



She is survived by two sons, Kenton D. Crooks of Cumberland, and Forrest C. Crooks of Johnston; one daughter, Vanessa L. Crooks of Ipswich, Massachusetts; and one grandson, Logan F. Crooks. The Crooks family greatly appreciated the expert care and compassion that the staff at Friendly Home gave their mom every day and during these most recent and difficult times. A special thank you to Coumba and Bethany at Friendly Home.



Her funeral, with burial in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Salvation Army, Pawtucket Corps, 102 High Street, Pawtucket, R.I. 02860 would be appreciated. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store