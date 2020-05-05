WOONSOCKET - Alice M. (Johnson) Laliberte, 83, of Woonsocket, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul Laliberte. Born in Wolf Point, MT, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Edna (Berg) Johnson.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Barker and her husband Joseph, of Rehoboth, MA; Gloria Salisbury, and Paula Gagnon of Woonsocket, RI; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and three sisters, Darlene Thomas, Patricia Pladson and Violet Helmer, of ND. She was the mother of the late Gordon Laliberte and sister of the late Jordis Nelson.
Attendance is private but the service can be viewed live, Thursday, May 7th, 2020 beginning at 9 AM at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/60910518 and the committal service can be viewed at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/36230563
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to TR4 Heart and Soul, c/o Katie Oakland, 8023 93rd St. SE, Bismark, ND 58504. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 5 to May 13, 2020.