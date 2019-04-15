CUMBERLAND - Alice (Niemi) Nault, 87, passed away on Sunday in the R.I. Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Gerard J. Nault.

Born in Fitchburg, MA, she was the daughter of the late Arne Cecilia (Dionne) Niemi. She resided in Cumberland for the past 59 years, previously residing in Fitchburg, MA.

Alice enjoyed going to the casino and traveling to Atlantic City, she also enjoyed reading.

She was employed as a tagger for the FGX International of Smithfield for 35 years retiring in 2017.

Alice is survived be her children; Barbara Nault of Cumberland, Steven Nault of Cumberland and Ronald Nault of and his wife Linda of Whittier, CA. Three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Alice's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , Rhode Island Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd. #3004, Warwick, RI 02886.