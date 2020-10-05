BURRILLVILLE - Alice P. Brown, 92, Harrisville, RI, passed away on October 4, 2020, at the St. Antoine Residence.She was the wife of the late Robert T. Brown. Born in Albion, RI, she was the daughter of the late Armand & Imelda (Grenon) Poissant.Alice worked for many years for the former Tupperware Co., from where she retired. She was a communicant, Eucharistic Minister and was very active for St. Theresa's Church in Nasonville.She is survived by her children, Cynthia Marie Brown, Robert Gerard Brown and his wife Dawn-Marie, Thomas John Brown and his wife Consessa and Cathleen Helen Brown, grandchildren; Juvy Tordera, Casondra Marie King, Stephanie Lynn Henault, Christopher Ian Brown and Gary Robert Tingley and great granddaughters, Julia Tordera, Lexus Marie Kozusko, Casy Tordera, Annabelle Alice Henault and Kelly Tordera.She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Poissant, Maurice "Maxie" Poissant and Helen Rose.Her funeral will be held Thursday at 8:30 AM from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Rd., North Smithfield with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Theresa's Church, Dion Dr. Nasonville. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Staten Island, NY. 10305.