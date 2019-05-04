BELLINGHAM - Alice R. Binette, 73, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home. She leaves her close friend for over 40 years Pauline T. Dufresne. Born in Blackstone, Mass., on April 5, 1946, she is the daughter of the late Leo W. and Marie A. (Cotnoir) Binette. She is the loving sister of Pauline J. Binette of Blackstone, and the late Leo G. Binette, Madeline Sitko and Margaret R. Binette.



Alice was a longtime resident of Bellingham formerly of Blackstone and was a graduate of Blackstone High School. She worked as a stitcher for many years at Jacob Finkelstein & Sons, Inc. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Church. She enjoyed traveling and trips to the casinos. Devoted to her family, Alice will be greatly missed.



Funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 7, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul Street, Blackstone. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Blackstone. There are no visiting hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham.



Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 5, 2019