Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Funeral
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Wiard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline G. Wiard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aline G. Wiard Obituary
BLACKSTONE – Aline G. (Barry) Wiard, 82, of Blackstone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Milford Regional Medical Center. She is the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Wiard Jr. She leaves her loving companion of 30 years, Raymond G. Harnois. She is the loving mother of Debra Lynne M. Latraverse and her husband, Donald of Blackstone; Alfred N. Wiard and his wife, Christine of Mays Landing, N.J.; Cheryl A. Gramo of Pensecola, Fla.; and Kathleen M. Wiard of Chepachet.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham.

For complete obituary and guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now