BLACKSTONE – Aline G. (Barry) Wiard, 82, of Blackstone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Milford Regional Medical Center. She is the beloved wife of the late Alfred J. Wiard Jr. She leaves her loving companion of 30 years, Raymond G. Harnois. She is the loving mother of Debra Lynne M. Latraverse and her husband, Donald of Blackstone; Alfred N. Wiard and his wife, Christine of Mays Landing, N.J.; Cheryl A. Gramo of Pensecola, Fla.; and Kathleen M. Wiard of Chepachet.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 19, 2019