|
|
WOONSOCKET - Aline L. (Julie) Lavimodiere, 100, of Woonsocket, died August 7, 2019 in Oakland Grove Health Care Center, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Gelasse Lavimodiere whom she married November 24, 1941. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Jules and Caroline (Douville) Julie.
She worked as a Seamstress for Royal Robes retiring in 1981. Aline also worked for: River Spinning Mills, Philmont Mills, French Worsted Mills, Finklesteins, Woonsocket Coat, and Woonsocket Dress. Aline built her own home in 1948, which she was very proud of. She loved gardening and roses, was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting, and making wedding and bridesmaids gowns. She was also a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union for 21 years. Aline had her wits about her right up until her passing. She was always up on the local and national news and always watched the Woonsocket City Council meetings on TV.
She is survived by her son, Paul Lavimodiere and his wife Judy of Pascoag, RI. Besides her husband Gelasse, Aline was preceded in death by her brother, Adrien Julie, her sister, Laurencia Morisseau and a nephew, Camille Morisseau.
Her funeral will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 501 S. Main St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are Sunday from 4 - 6 PM in the funeral home.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 9, 2019