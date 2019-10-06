Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0940
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Fournier & Fournier Funeral Service
99 Cumberland Street
Woonsocket, RI 02895
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Mendon RD
Woonsocket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Lafleur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline M. (Lamoureux) Lafleur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline M. (Lamoureux) Lafleur Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Aline M. (Lamoureux) Lafleur 93, formerly of Armand St, died Saturday, Oct. 5, in Mt. St. Rita Health Center. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Lafleur.

Aline was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Elphege and Alida (Lafond) Lamoureux. She was a seamstress working at Art Garment and Royal Robes for many years. She loved to shop, dine out, and enjoyed going to the beach, and family gatherings.

She is survived by her daughters Jeannine Lafleur of Woonsocket, Jeanne Dubilewski of Narragansett, and Lorraine Vartanian also of Woonsocket, five grandchildren; Nicole Toomey, Krisanne Murray, Melissa Orlando, Thomas Vartanian Jr., and Brian Vartanian, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Edgar and Rene Lamoureux, and the late SR Jeannine Lamoureux PM.

Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon RD, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Please visit fournierandfournier.com for directions and guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now