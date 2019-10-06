|
WOONSOCKET - Aline M. (Lamoureux) Lafleur 93, formerly of Armand St, died Saturday, Oct. 5, in Mt. St. Rita Health Center. She was the wife of the late Robert P. Lafleur.
Aline was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Elphege and Alida (Lafond) Lamoureux. She was a seamstress working at Art Garment and Royal Robes for many years. She loved to shop, dine out, and enjoyed going to the beach, and family gatherings.
She is survived by her daughters Jeannine Lafleur of Woonsocket, Jeanne Dubilewski of Narragansett, and Lorraine Vartanian also of Woonsocket, five grandchildren; Nicole Toomey, Krisanne Murray, Melissa Orlando, Thomas Vartanian Jr., and Brian Vartanian, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Edgar and Rene Lamoureux, and the late SR Jeannine Lamoureux PM.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon RD, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Please visit fournierandfournier.com for directions and guestbook.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 7, 2019