Andre G. Rondeau

Andre G. Rondeau Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Andre G. Rondeau, 60, of Woonsocket, RI, after a nearly 4 year battle with cholangiocarcinoma, passed peacefully into eternal life on September 1, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center with family at his side. He leaves
his mother, Madeleine, wife of 20 years, Elizabeth (Dionne) Rondeau, three daughters, Christina, Jamie, and Rebecca, all of Woonsocket, and brother Marc Rondeau of Holland, MA. He was predeceased by his father Alva, who died four weeks ago, and baby daughter, Grace, identical twin of Jamie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 7 at All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket with Fr. Joseph Upton presiding, followed by a family receiving line. The burial will be held at a later time and will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Lifespan Cancer Institute, Providence, RI.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 4, 2019
