MYRTLE BEACH - Andre P. (Andy) Gagnon, 75 of Myrtle Beach, SC, died suddenly September 18, 2019 at his home. Born in Farnham, Quebec Canada he was the son of the late George and Jeanne d'arc Gagnon.
Retiring after 30 years with GM Plant in Framingham, MA Andy & Bea moved from RI to settle in Myrtle Beach to enjoy retirement.
During his time in SC many became aware of his gifted handyman experience. Always, when asked he was more then willing to take on new projects. During and after projects many would say they felt he was a forever friend because of his wit, thoughtfulness and always great conversations.
Andy meant the world to family and friends and will be truly missed by all. As the host at many pool parties at his Lincoln, RI home and open door policy to out-of-town guests and locals in SC, brought him & guests much happiness and wonderful memories. His greatest joy of all, was the love of his life-Bea!
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Gagnon of MA, Donna Lussier of RI, Holly Cloutier of CA and a son Michael Gagnon of FL; siblings, Frances Romblad, of FL, Louise Eldridge of RI, Normand Gagnon of RI, George Gagnon of MA and 6 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in RI.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 26, 2019