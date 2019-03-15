NORTH SMITHFIELD - Andree E. (DuBois) Staelen, 94, formerly of White Parkway, died March 14, 2019 in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of her beloved late husband of fifty-nine years Jacques E. Staelen, Sr. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Georges and Valentine (Delbaere) Dubois.

Mrs. Staelen was a graduate of Regis College with a BS degree in social work. While at school she was a member of the Young Ladies Sodality Club, Secretarial Club and the Louis Pasteur Club. Mrs. Staelen was also a member of the Women's Club Richelieu where she served as President and she was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Church, as well as a long standing member of the OLQM Ladies Guild where she also served as president.

She is survived by her two children, Marc Staelen and his wife Claire of North Smithfield and Nicole DeYoung and her husband Eric of Chapin, SC; her sister, Jeannine Welch of Connecticut; four grandchildren, Danielle and Sophie Staelen, Dr. Kristen Pitts and her husband Chandler, and Evan DeYoung; and her daughter-in-law, Lorraine Staelen. She was predeceased by her son, Jacques Staelen, Jr.; her brother; Jacques DuBois and his wife Lucille; her sister, Georgette Davis and her husband Gerard; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Edmund T. Welch.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, March 18, 2019, 10 a.m. in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptist Cemetery, 314 Wrentham Rd., Bellingham. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Antoine Residence Activities Fund, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.

