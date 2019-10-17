|
NORTHBRIDGE - Angela (Scorpio) Pybas, 51, of Linwood passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the fiancé of Christian Smith.
She was employed at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica for the past 24 years and was the company's Controller.
Angela was born in 1968 in Caserta, Italy, the daughter of Maria (Cannalonga) Scorpio of Uxbridge and the late Armando Scorpio and was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Technical High School in Upton with an automotive concentration.
She enjoyed collecting antiques and making soap under the name Bella's Beauty Bars in Linwood. She also possessed a love for shoes and purses, liked trips to Cape Cod, stopping by an occasional estate sale, and loved her dog "Tina".
In addition to her mother Maria and fiancé Christian, Angela is survived by a sister, Adriana Smith and her husband Timothy of Linwood; a brother, Fabio Scorpio and his wife Tracy of South Grafton; 2 nephews, a niece; aunts; uncles, and many cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Mario Scorpio.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 5-8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main Street, Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 18, 2019