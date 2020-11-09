UXBRIDGE - Anita D. (Vandale) Deneault, 90, formerly of Uxbridge, MA for 40 years and most recently of East Greenwich, RI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
For 56 years she was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Deneault deceased February 8, 2009. Born in Webster, MA on August 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jeannette (Tetreault) Vandale. She is survived by her children Denise Luther and her husband, Donald of Saunderstown, RI, John C. Deneault and his wife, Lisa of East Greenwich, RI, and David S. Deneault and his wife, Lorri of North Kingstown, RI. She leaves her cherished 7 grandchildren, Austin Luther, Emily Luther, Kendra Pomfret and her husband, Nathan, Alex Deneault, Jonathan Deneault, Andrew Deneault and Amy Deneault. She is also survived by her sister Jacqueline Felice of Bellingham, MA.
Mrs. Deneault was the Assistant Tax collector for the town of Bellingham for may years until retiring. She loved Christmas and celebrating any holiday when family would get together. Her greatest joy was her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed as the matriarch of the family.
Arrangements are private under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anita D. Deneault to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
