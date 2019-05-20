CUMBERLAND - Anita Felice Casey, 77, of Cumberland, RI, passed away at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, on May 18, 2019. She was the loving wife of James F. Casey.

Retired, she previously worked at Landmark Medical Center for over 25 years. She was a beloved, loving, supporting spouse, mother, and friend. Anitas beautiful smile, gentleness, and open heart were a continuous joy and strength to everyone throughout her life.

Born in Woonsocket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Marie Rose (St. Laurent) Gregoire. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lambert-Frigon and spouse, Paul Frigon; son, James Casey, Jr. and his love, Anne Staffier Fleming; son, John Casey and his spouse, Renee Casey; son, Patrick Casey and his spouse, Maria Casey; and son, Peter Casey and his spouse, Kyla Casey; Also, her adoring grandchild-ren: Christopher, Danielle, Renee, Gwendolyn, Jillian, Drew, Melissa, Amber, Patrick, Matthew, Michaela, and Kathyrn. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemarie Whipple, of Greenville, RI.

Her funeral mass will held on Friday, May 24th, at 10:00 AM, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3357 Mendon Rd., Cumberland. Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 21, 2019