WOONSOCKET - Anita L. (Desrosiers) Lamoureux 94, passed away April 26, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care. She was the wife of the late Gerald R. Lamoureux.
A long time Woonsocket resident, she was a daughter of the late Onesime and Eloise Desrosiers. Anita was a molding supervisor for the former Tupperware Company for many years retiring in 1992. She also worked part-time as a bus monitor in Woonsocket.
Anita enjoyed volunteering her time and spent many years working at St. Ann's bingo. She also volunteered at Landmark Medical Center dispensing drinks to the patients from the beverage cart.
Anita is survived by her sons, Wayne Lamoureux and his wife Connie, Guy Lamoureux and his wife Elaine, and Roland Lamoureux, daughters, Linda Carter and her husband Bruce, and June Landry and her husband Richard, her daughter-in-law Judy Lamoureux, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, her longtime friends Alice and Roger Virgo, and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Richard Lamoureux and was predeceased by her three siblings.
Funeral and burial will be private and under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations to PO Box 1000 dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 30, 2020