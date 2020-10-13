BURRILLVILLE - Anna C. Sinnott, 96, of Harrisville, RI passed away on October 8, 2020, at the Overlook Nursing Home in Pascoag after a short illness.She was born in Mapleville, RI, a daughter of the late Pierre & Anna (Rousseau) Trinque.Anna was a nurses aide for the former Zambarano Memorial Hospital retiring in 1985. She also worked in local area textile mills.Anna was a lifelong resident of Burrillville, a member of the rosary & altar society at St. Patrick's Church and was a member of the Burrillville Senior Citizens.She is survived by her daughters, Gail Thomas and her husband Donald of Louisburg, NC, Colleen Hayes and her husband Stephen of Sandwich, MA and Judith Marshall, grandchildren, Michael, Danielle, Ryan, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Jessica and Thomas, 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to her caretakers, Mary Kenney of Smithfield and Jessica Tuttle of Harrisville. Also special thanks to her "4th Daughter" Annette Doherty.She was preceded in death by her siblings, Rita Hanley, Raymond, Edward and Pierre Trinque and her son in law Robert Marshall.Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 9 AM from the Brown Funeral Home, 1496 Victory Hwy., Oakland with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Good Help Church in Mapleville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Harrisville. Calling hours are prior to the Mass from 9 AM until 10:30 AM.