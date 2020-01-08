|
BLACKSTONE - Anna M. Allaire, of Blackstone died peacefully in her home on January 7th at the age of 100. She was born on November 28th, 1919, the daughter of Mary (Fitzgerald) Sarrasin. She was one of four children and was a lifelong resident of Blackstone. She was married to Stephen R. Allaire, Sr., from April 10th, 1944 until his passing on April 7th, 2014. In 1953 she and Stephen founded Bellingham Electric, where she continued to work as a bookkeeper until she retired in 1995.
Ann was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan and faithfully watched games right thru this past season. Her passion was spending time with her family, either in Blackstone or Harwichport, MA. She enjoyed music, whether playing the piano or listening to family concerts, playing games and doing puzzles with family, and loved taking in the view from the deck of her Blackstone home.
She is survived by four of her children, her daughter Geraldine (Allaire) Baszner of Blackstone, MA, her son Robert Allaire and his wife Lise Begin of Woonsocket, RI, her son Lucien Allaire of Dorchester, MA, and his partner Scott San Jurjo, of Lowell, MA, her son Richard Allaire and his wife Mary Kay (Lietzau) Allaire of Norton, MA, her daughter in law Linda (Faneuf) Allaire of Blackstone, MA, and her dedicated long term caregiver and closest friend, Cindy Croyle. Her oldest son Stephen R. Allaire Jr. of Blackstone, MA predeceased her in December of 2013. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Ann Marie Allaire and her fiancé, Ken Allard of Blackstone, MA, Kevin Allaire and his wife Debbie (Nardella) Allaire of Mattapoisett, MA, Jeffrey Allaire of Blackstone, MA, and Christopher Allaire of Webster, MA, as well as her great grandchildren, Kierstyn and Max Ebbeling of Blackstone, MA and Samantha and Casey Allaire of Mattapoisett, MA.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Holt Funeral Home 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket, RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM in St. Paul's Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, MA. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held at the Holt Funeral Home on Friday, January 10th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St, Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 9, 2020