Anna M. (Appellof) Poirier
WOONSOCKET - Anna M. (Appellof) Poirier, 95, of Woonsocket, died on September 26, 2020 in the Friendly Home, Woonsocket. She was the wife of the late Kenneth A. Poirier, Sr. Born in Millville, MA, she was the daughter of the late Hilding and Celia (Harrington) Appellof.

Anna enjoyed walking, listening to Christian music, reading scripture, making crafts and most of all being with her family.

She is survived by her two children, Kenneth Poirier, Jr. and his wife Christine of Wrentham, MA; Sandra Cournoyer and her husband Bob of Millville, MA; one sister, Mary Baca of Uxbridge, MA; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Harriet Merchant, Eleanor Middleton and Pearl Thiebault, and her great-grandson, Alex Dion.

Her funeral will be held October 2, 2020 beginning with visitation at 9:30AM followed by a service at 11AM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main Street, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, 63 Church Street, North Smithfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 29 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
