WOONSOCKET - Anna (Zaplitny) Renaud, 99, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 in Landmark Medical Center. Anna was a lifelong Woonsocket resident, and the daughter of the late Michael and Anastasia (Herman) Zaplitny.
She worked at Rhode Island Hospital as a supervisor in the Medical Records Department until her retirement. Anna enjoyed traveling, and retirement provided the opportunity to explore, have adventures, and meet new people. She especially liked spending time with her cherished family and friends. Anna had a pleasant and witty personality that will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Linda Robichaud and her husband, Jacques, of Woonsocket. She was the sister of the late Olga Zaplitny and Sylvia Everett.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Road, North Smithfield. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. prior to service time. Memorial donations may be made to The Friendly Home, 303 Rhodes Avenue, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 22, 2019