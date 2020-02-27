|
|
WOONSOCKET - Annemarie Plant, 73 of Woonsocket, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Paul A. Plant, and they had been married for the past 39 years.
Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late David P. and Jane (Field) Roche. She lived in Woonsocket for the past year, previously residing on Caroline Street in Cumberland for over 20 years.
Mrs. Plant was a Registered Nurse for many area nursing facilities until her retirement.
She enjoyed crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with her children, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, David Hutchinson and his wife Robyn of Cumberland, Sean Hutchinson of Wrentham, Michael Hutchinson and his wife Stephany of Brewster, MA, Mark Hutchinson of North Smithfield, Joseph Plant and his wife Stephanie of Cumberland, and Renee Baird and her husband Brian of Lincoln; her two sisters, Karen Roche of Harwich, MA and Jane Tracey of San Diego, CA; her twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves her daughter-in-law Sharon Hutchinson. She was the mother of the late Paul Hutchinson.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Annmarie's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2 to 4 PM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 28, 2020