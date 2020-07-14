NORTH SMITHFIELD - Annette B. (Nadeau) Lareau, 102, passed away on July 11, 2020 at St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Romuald U. Lareau. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Corinne (Boucher) Nadeau.
After marrying the love of her life, she and Ronnie moved several times along the east coast including North Smithfield, RI, Sumter, SC, and Cape Cod, MA.
Annette was a loving and caring mother who managed her home with great pride. She was an amazing seamstress and made most of her children's clothing. As a devout Catholic she enjoyed going to mass every day possible and sang for years as a soprano in the church choir. Her family was her pride and joy. She loved hosting dinners, holidays and summer vacations on the Cape. As her family of five children expanded (to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren!), she and Ronnie loved traveling the east coast to visit - from Massachusetts to Rhode Island to Delaware and south to North Carolina and Georgia. A devoted grandmother, Annette loved attending weddings, graduations and birthday parties. Her children and grandchildren will remember her legacy through the stories and wisdom she passed along to the next generations.
Annette is survived by her children, Annette C. Foraste and her husband Dr. Paul Foraste of Centerville, MA; Ronald M Lareau and his wife Susan of Plainville, MA; Albert F. Lareau and his wife Linda of Macon, GA; Ernest M. Lareau and his wife Helen of Hockessin, DE; and Richard R. Lareau and his wife Denise of Denver, NC. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews. Annette was predeceased by her husband, Ronnie, two grandchildren, and her twelve siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave., Woonsocket, RI. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery in Woonsocket. Please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/89196690
for remote attendance and www.fournierandfournier.com
to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in honor of Annette be made to Catholic Charities
(www.catholiccharitiesusa.org
).