MANVILLE – Annette I. Taillon, 94, of Manville died peacefully Monday April 6, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest W. "Walt" Tailllon. The two were married on January 10, 1948 and shared over 68 wonderful years together until Walt's passing in May 2016.
A proud lifelong resident of Manville where she was born and raised, Annette was a daughter of the late Adjutor T. and Berthe E. (Fabreau) Turenne. Annette was a graduate of St. Clare Girls High School Class of 1944.
In her early years she worked at several local banks. After raising her family Annette was employed by the State of Rhode Island for over 30 years beginning with the Department of Labor and Training and later at the Division of Taxation until her retirement.
Annette was a communicant of St. James Church and a member the Mother's Club at the parish. She was active in the bowling league and also worked for fun at Lincoln Downs and Twin River concessions. She also enjoyed trips to casinos to try her luck.
Annette was a true social butterfly! A cheerful and outgoing lady she made friends with everyone. Annette was very active throughout her life, playing tennis well into her 80s and going on numerous camping adventures all over the country.
Being anywhere near the water was right up Annette's alley. Be it a pond, lake or pool Annette could spend the entire day, from dawn to dusk, swimming and relaxing. Annette's most serene and memorable times were spent by the ocean. Very much in her element on the beach, no matter what time of year, Annette's second home was anywhere by the shoreline. It cannot be disputed that Annette had the good fortune to be a resident of the Ocean State.
Annette's life was completely focused on her family. Annette was the driving force behind any and all family gatherings and events. Annette, along with Walt, took very loving care of their daughter Nancy during her illness prior to her passing.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanne B. Fortier and her husband Richard of Woonsocket, three sons Ronald Taillon and his former wife Claire of Lincoln, Walter N. Taillon and his wife Lisa of Delaware and David R. Taillon and his wife Deborah of East Providence. She was the mother of the late Robert L. Taillon who died in 1977 and Nancy A. Taillon-Vanasse who died in 2006. Five grandchildren Michelle Beauchesne, Michael Fortier, Andrea, Olivia and Stephanie Taillon, four great-grandchildren Zachary and Nathaniel Fortier, Christopher Beauchesne and Amelia Cote. She was the sister of Mozart Turenne of Bristol and the late Leopold A. "Leo", Lucien, Normand and Jeanne Turenne. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
In accordance with current public health guidelines her funeral and burial were private. A Memorial Mass for Annette will be celebrated at St. James Church, 33 Division St. Manville on a date and time when such gatherings will be permitted. All who knew Annette will be invited. Please refer to the funeral home website for updates.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice 1184 East Main Rd. Portsmouth, RI. 02871 or www.visitingnursehh.org.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.
menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 13, 2020