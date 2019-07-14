Home

S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burial
Private
Annie Daisy (Coleman) Harris Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Annie Daisy (Coleman) Harris, 91, formerly of Crepeau Court, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Center, with her family by her side.

She was the wife of the late Mack Lou Harris.

Born in Newberry, S.C.. daughter of the late Floyd and Alice (Burton) Coleman, Annie worked as a seamstress for the former Finklestein's for several years prior to retiring. She was a member of St. James Baptist Church, and served as a deaconess. She was also a choir member for several years.

She is survived by her three children, Fred Harris and his wife Rosemarie of Woonsocket, Irwin Harris of Florida, and Robert Harris and his wife Mae of Arizona;16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.

She was also the mother of the late Maxwell and Sammy Harris, and sister to the late Odessa Coleman and Mattie Bell Chattman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be private.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 15, 2019
