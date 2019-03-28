BLACKSTONE - Anthony J. Clark, 84, of Blackstone, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough, MA with his loving wife by his side. He is the beloved husband of Lelia

Marion (Hendley) Clark for 64 years. Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 15, 1934, the adopted son of Helen (McClean) Weeks.

Anthony was a resident of Blackstone for over 20 years formerly of Milford and Worcester. He worked as a computer technician at Antron in Bellingham until retiring and previously at Digital. His passion was writing computer programs and he was an excellent mechanical repairman.

Anthony was a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Anthony was a communicant of St. Paul Church and his Catholic faith was very important. He enjoyed traveling, painting and listening to classical music. He also cherished his cats. Anthony will be greatly missed.

Funeral will be held on Monday, April 1st with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Paul Church, 48 Saint Paul St., Blackstone, MA. There are no visiting hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, Bellingham, MA.

