Anthony Jerome "Andy" Dowdy
WOONSOCKET - God called Anthony Jerome Dowdy (Andy) home to rest on September 14th, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late John Dowdy Jr. and the late Ethel M. (Dandy) Dowdy.

Andy graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1973. While in high school he was a triathlete; Andy excelled in football, baseball, and basketball. It was his dream to play professional Baseball; he may have made it too, if it were not for an injury received on the football field. While in high school, Andy also served as a class officer, which was rare for a young Black man to hold such a position at that time. He was an avid writer and loved poetry. Among Andy's many affiliations, he was also president of the youth department of the Woonsocket Chapter of the NAACP. After high school, Andy attended Bryant College and then joined the United States Military.

Andy enjoyed serving his community. In his adult life, he attended Rhode Island College and received many certificates, however, he was most proud of his Substance Abuse Counseling certification.

Andy was affectionately known as "Pops" by his children and granddaughter Jayda. Pops was a true warrior until the end.
Andy leaves to mourn his daughters Ashiki Robinson and Ondrea Robinson of Woonsocket, and his granddaughter Jayda Robinson of Woonsocket. His brothers Edward Dowdy (Sheila) of Woonsocket, Larry Dowdy (Lorraine) of Las Vegas; his sisters Jacqueline Dowdy, Blayne Dowdy, and Tiffany Hazel (Steven) of Woonsocket.

Andy was preceded in death by his brothers Richard and John Dowdy.

His Funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12 noon in St. James Baptist Church 340 S. Main St., Woonsocket RI 02895 followed by burial in Union Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 AM until 12 noon prior to the Service. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket. RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements.

sdipardomfch.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Sep. 21 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
1583 Diamond Hill Road
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 767-5577
