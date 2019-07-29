|
|
LINCOLN - Olivo, Anthony Jr. 93, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Antonette "Ann" (Iacovelli) Olivo.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Antonio and Letizia (Verrecchia) Olivo.
Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WW II. He was assigned to transport soldiers on an LST during the Normandy Invasion. He was a long time tire salesman for City Tire in Providence, Previously a manager for Firestone Tire in Lasalle Square, Providence for many years. He played for St. Anthony Council Boccia team.
He is survived by his son Russell Olivo and his wife Jaqueline, and his daughter Elaine B. Cervone and her husband Joseph. He was the cherished grandfather of David Cervone.
His funeral will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 11 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11 A.M. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Visiting Nurse Home Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 30, 2019