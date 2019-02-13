MANVILLE - Antoinette Bernier, 99, of Manville formerly of Cumberland died Monday February 11, 2019 at the Holiday in Manville. She was the loving wife of the late Armand Bernier. They were married on September 4, 1939 and shared almost 50 years together until his passing in 1988.

Born and raised in Manville she was daughter of the late Albert and Alma (Jobin) Levesque. She was a resident of Cumberland for over 60 years.

Mrs. Bernier was employed at several area mills including the Manville Jenckes, US Rubber Corp. and also at Grants Department Store in Woonsocket.

Antoinette loved singing and dancing. She was very adept at sewing and knitting and like to go bowling. She was a member of the St. Agatha Senior citizens club and the Red Hat Society.

Antoinette will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Antoinette passed away just three days shy of her 100th birthday, February 14, 1919. She witnessed many historic events during her life but always took things in stride with her peaceful and positive outlook on life.

She is survived by a son Marcel H. Bernier and his fiancé Denise Blais of Lincoln and a daughter Suzanne M. Belisle and her partner Susan Norden of North Attleboro. She was the sister of Roger Levesque of Woonsocket and the late Joseph, Armand, Florent, Henri and Albert Levesque, Juliette Boucher, Delia Levasseur and Bertha Desaulniers. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Her funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice 1 Catamore Blvd. East Providence, RI. 02914.

Arrangements are by the Menard - Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 14, 2019